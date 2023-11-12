The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are set to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jalen Tolbert find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Tolbert has caught 10 passes on 15 targets for 120 yards and one TD, averaging 20 yards per game.

Tolbert, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1

