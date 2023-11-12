How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
Today's LaLiga lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's LaLiga action here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves journeys to take on FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-450)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sevilla FC vs Real Betis
Real Betis travels to face Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (+115)
- Underdog: Real Betis (+205)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF travels to match up with Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-285)
- Underdog: Villarreal CF (+600)
- Draw: (+425)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.