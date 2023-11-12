Should you bet on Matt Duchene to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Duchene has scored one goal on the power play.

Duchene's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:59 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

