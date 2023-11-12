Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 29.5-point total set for Doncic on Sunday is 11.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).
  • Sunday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.
  • Doncic has hit six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB
8.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Sunday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128)
  • Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).
  • Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

