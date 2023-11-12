Michael Gallup will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Gallup's stat line so far this season shows 22 catches for 243 yards. He posts 30.4 yards per game, having been targeted 38 times.

Gallup vs. the Giants

Gallup vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 211.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Giants have allowed nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh among NFL teams.

Cowboys Player Previews

Gallup Receiving Insights

Gallup, in two of eight games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has received 13.9% of his team's 273 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He is averaging 6.4 yards per target (99th in NFL play), racking up 243 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

Gallup does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

