With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Michael Gallup a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup has caught 22 passes on 38 targets for 243 yards, averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Having played eight games this year, Gallup has not tallied a TD reception.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0

