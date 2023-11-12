Sunday's contest between the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) and McNeese Cowgirls (1-0) squaring off at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Prairie View A&M, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Panthers came out on top in their last game 102-62 against Huston-Tillotson on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 68, McNeese 66

Other SWAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 2.2 points per game last season (scoring 66 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball) and had a -66 scoring differential overall.

In SWAC action, Prairie View A&M averaged 0.4 fewer points (65.6) than overall (66) in 2022-23.

The Panthers put up more points at home (70.1 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

Prairie View A&M conceded fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (76.1) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.