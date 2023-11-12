Two hot squads hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (8-1) visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rockets, winners of five straight games.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10 points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 106 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 106 per outing (third in league).

These two teams score 227.5 points per game combined, 10 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 212 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +25000 - Nuggets +500 +240 -

