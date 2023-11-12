The Denver Nuggets (3-0), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Houston Rockets (0-3). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Rockets Players to Watch

Per game, Fred VanVleet put up points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last year. He also put up 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green put up 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also drained 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Dillon Brooks collected 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He drained 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 9.8 assists and 11.8 boards last season.

Jamal Murray averaged 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 boards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Nuggets 110.7 Points Avg. 115.8 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.7% Field Goal % 50.4% 32.7% Three Point % 37.9%

