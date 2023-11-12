Rockets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of streaking teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (8-1) visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, winners of five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|217.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 217.5 points.
- Houston has a 217.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, the exact same as this game's point total.
- Houston has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|5
|55.6%
|116
|227.5
|106
|212
|224.8
|Rockets
|4
|50%
|111.5
|227.5
|106
|212
|221.6
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets put up 5.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Nuggets allow (106).
- When it scores more than 106 points, Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|5-3
|0-3
|3-5
|Nuggets
|5-4
|5-3
|3-6
Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|111.5
|116
|18
|9
|4-1
|5-3
|4-1
|8-0
|106
|106
|3
|3
|4-1
|3-4
|4-1
|6-1
