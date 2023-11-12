A pair of hot teams square off when the Denver Nuggets (8-1) visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on November 12, 2023. The Nuggets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, who have won five straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Houston is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Rockets score an average of 111.5 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 106 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 106 points, Houston is 4-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets scored 110.8 points per game at home last season, and 110.7 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 6.9 fewer points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (122).

At home, the Rockets sunk 10.5 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (32.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Injuries