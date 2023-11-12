You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 16.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Sunday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 19.3.
  • He has collected nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Sunday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -159)
  • Fred VanVleet's 15.3 points per game average is 2.2 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged seven assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +124)
  • Jalen Green is scoring 17.7 points per game this season, 3.8 less than his points prop on Sunday.
  • He has grabbed five rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Green's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's prop bet.
  • He one made three-pointer average is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +108)
  • Sunday's points prop bet for Jokic is 29.5 points. That's 3.2 more than his season average of 26.3.
  • He has grabbed 13 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -159)
  • Michael Porter Jr.'s 13.7-point scoring average is 4.8 less than Sunday's prop total.
  • He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.
  • He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday.

