Toyota Center is where the Houston Rockets (5-3) and Denver Nuggets (8-1) will match up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Alperen Sengun is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Space City Home Network, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets beat the Pelicans on Friday, 104-101. Their leading scorer was Jalen Green with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 25 4 1 0 0 2 Alperen Sengun 24 8 3 2 1 0 Fred VanVleet 20 3 8 1 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.7 assists and 9.0 boards per contest.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 15.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Green puts up 17.7 points, 5.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. is posting 11.3 points, 2.0 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 14.3 points, 2.0 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Watch Sengun, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.