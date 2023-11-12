The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) and Dallas Stars (9-3-1) square off at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last game, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Dallas has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer two times so far this season. They split the games 1-1.

The Stars have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Dallas has played five games this season with more than 6 goals.

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 46 (13th) Goals 39 (23rd) 55 (31st) Goals Allowed 32 (4th) 9 (17th) Power Play Goals 4 (29th) 14 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (1st)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas possesses a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while finishing 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Dallas has hit the over five times.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.

The Stars have the league's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (39 total goals, three per game).

The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 32 goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank fourth.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +7.

