The Tarleton State Texans (1-1) face the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at The Pit. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Stadium

Tarleton State vs. New Mexico 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Texans' 62.9 points per game last year were just 4.7 fewer points than the 67.6 the Lobos allowed to opponents.

Tarleton State had an 8-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Lobos put up were 6.6 more points than the Texans gave up (67.3).

When New Mexico totaled more than 67.3 points last season, it went 18-4.

Last season, the Lobos had a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Texans' opponents knocked down.

The Texans shot at a 34.4% rate from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Lobos averaged.

