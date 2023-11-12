How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Mastodons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 7-13 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mastodons finished 222nd.
- The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up to opponents.
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce put up more points at home (78.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Lions allowed 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|USAO
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/17/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.