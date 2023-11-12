The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) aim to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-5.5) 147.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.

The Lions covered the spread 11 times last season (11-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Purdue Fort Wayne won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, 11 Mastodons games went over the point total.

