The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders shot 45.9% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

In games Texas Tech shot better than 41.9% from the field, it went 14-8 overall.

The Spartans ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 114th.

Last year, the Red Raiders put up 73.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans allowed.

When Texas Tech scored more than 66.2 points last season, it went 15-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.0).

When playing at home, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas Tech fared better in home games last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule