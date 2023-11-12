Texas Tech vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. San Jose State matchup.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-15.5)
|133.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-15.5)
|132.5
|-2000
|+980
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas Tech put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Red Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.
- San Jose State went 19-11-0 ATS last season.
- The Spartans and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Texas Tech is 38th in the country. It is far below that, 153rd, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.