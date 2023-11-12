Texas Tech vs. San Jose State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) host the San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Texas Tech covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- San Jose State (19-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 18.5% more often than Texas Tech (13-16-0) last season.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas Tech
|73.3
|140.8
|69.0
|135.2
|139.0
|San Jose State
|67.5
|140.8
|66.2
|135.2
|133.9
Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Red Raiders recorded 7.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).
- Texas Tech went 11-8 against the spread and 15-7 overall last season when scoring more than 66.2 points.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas Tech
|13-16-0
|16-13-0
|San Jose State
|19-11-0
|17-13-0
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas Tech
|San Jose State
|11-6
|Home Record
|12-3
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-8
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.1
|66.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.1
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
