Emily Kristine Pedersen is atop the field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican after three rounds of play, with a score of -18. Play continues at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, watch the fourth round to see how the action unfolds.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Start Time: 6:55 AM ET

6:55 AM ET Venue: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards

Par 70/6,349 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Emily Kristine Pedersen 1st -18 63-65-64 Amy Yang 2nd -15 69-65-61 Lilia Vu 2nd -15 67-66-62 Patty Tavatanakit 4th -13 63-72-62 Maria Gabriela Lopez 4th -13 65-67-65

Want to place a bet on The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.