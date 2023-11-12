Tim Hardaway Jr. plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Hardaway, in his most recent appearance, had 17 points in a 144-126 win over the Clippers.

Below, we dig into Hardaway's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-105)

Over 15.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per game last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.8 per game.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

On defense, the Pelicans allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 40 17 2 5 5 0 2 2/2/2023 40 9 6 2 2 0 1 1/7/2023 31 18 2 1 4 0 2

