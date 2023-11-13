The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Hatters allowed to opponents.

In games Houston shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 20-0 overall.

The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters finished 220th.

Last year, the Cougars averaged only 1.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Hatters gave up (73.8).

Houston went 20-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did on the road (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 60.9.

At home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule