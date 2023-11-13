The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Hatters allowed to opponents.
  • In games Houston shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 20-0 overall.
  • The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Cougars averaged only 1.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Hatters gave up (73.8).
  • Houston went 20-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did on the road (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 60.9.
  • At home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UL Monroe W 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 82-50 Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Stetson - Fertitta Center
11/16/2023 Towson - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana - Fertitta Center

