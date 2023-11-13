Houston vs. Stetson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Houston Cougars (2-0) battle the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Stetson matchup in this article.
Houston vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Stetson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-32.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Houston (-33.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Houston vs. Stetson Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Houston won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Cougars games went over the point total 16 out of 34 times last season.
- Stetson compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 17 of the Hatters' games last season went over the point total.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- Houston is 11th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.
