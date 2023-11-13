Monday's contest at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) matching up with the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-62 victory as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

The Cardinals' last game on Friday ended in a 74-57 victory over UT Arlington.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 73, Lamar 62

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) and gave up 60.3 per contest (74th in college basketball).

Lamar averaged 1.4 more points in Southland action (65.8) than overall (64.4).

At home, the Cardinals scored 68.6 points per game last season, 10.5 more than they averaged on the road (58.1).

At home, Lamar allowed 58.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it allowed away (62.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.