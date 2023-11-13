The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Lamar vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (64.4) than the Red Raiders gave up to opponents (66.8).

Lamar went 18-8 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders scored were 8.6 more points than the Cardinals allowed (60.3).

Texas Tech went 17-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals' 32.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.4 percentage points lower than the Red Raiders given up to their opponents (46.3%).

