The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (64.4) than the Red Raiders gave up to opponents (66.8).
  • Lamar went 18-8 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders scored were 8.6 more points than the Cardinals allowed (60.3).
  • Texas Tech went 17-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
  • The Cardinals' 32.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.4 percentage points lower than the Red Raiders given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Lamar Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Texas College W 108-34 Montagne Center
11/10/2023 @ UT Arlington W 74-57 College Park Center
11/13/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
11/16/2023 LSU-Alexandria - Montagne Center
11/22/2023 UTEP - McArthur Center

