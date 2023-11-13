How to Watch the Lamar vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (64.4) than the Red Raiders gave up to opponents (66.8).
- Lamar went 18-8 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders scored were 8.6 more points than the Cardinals allowed (60.3).
- Texas Tech went 17-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- The Cardinals' 32.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.4 percentage points lower than the Red Raiders given up to their opponents (46.3%).
Lamar Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas College
|W 108-34
|Montagne Center
|11/10/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 74-57
|College Park Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|LSU-Alexandria
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|-
|McArthur Center
