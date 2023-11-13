How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents made.
- Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers ranked 35th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).
- When Purdue totaled more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Xavier went 23-6 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Musketeers ranked 155th.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- When Xavier allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last season, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, Purdue sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
- Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
