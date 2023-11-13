The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Lamar 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 64.4 points per game last year, just 2.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up to opponents.

Lamar had an 18-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders scored were 8.6 more points than the Cardinals allowed (60.3).

Texas Tech had a 17-7 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Last season, the Red Raiders had a 37.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.1% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.

The Cardinals shot 32.9% from the field, 13.4% lower than the 46.3% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.

Texas Tech Schedule