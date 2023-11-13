UTEP vs. UCSB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTEP Miners (2-0) face the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|UCSB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-2.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-2.5)
|143.5
|-160
|+130
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTEP vs. UCSB Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UTEP went 13-14-0 ATS last season.
- Miners games hit the over 18 out of 27 times last season.
- UCSB covered 18 times in 31 matchups with a spread last year.
- Gauchos games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.
