The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) battle the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Teague Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

Abilene Christian went 10-6 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.

Last year, the Wildcats scored 75.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers allowed.

Abilene Christian had an 11-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.8 more points than it averaged in away games (71.5).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.2.

When playing at home, Abilene Christian made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (7.4) than in road games (6.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

