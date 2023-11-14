How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) battle the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Teague Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
- Abilene Christian went 10-6 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 75.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers allowed.
- Abilene Christian had an 11-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.8 more points than it averaged in away games (71.5).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.2.
- When playing at home, Abilene Christian made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (7.4) than in road games (6.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 64-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ NC State
|L 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Teague Center
|11/17/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
