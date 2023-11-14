The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) battle the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Teague Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
  • Abilene Christian went 10-6 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats scored 75.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers allowed.
  • Abilene Christian had an 11-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.8 more points than it averaged in away games (71.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.2.
  • When playing at home, Abilene Christian made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (7.4) than in road games (6.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 64-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ NC State L 84-64 PNC Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M - Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

