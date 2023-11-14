Tuesday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) going head to head at Teague Center has a projected final score of 78-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Abilene Christian, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 78, Prairie View A&M 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-18.7)

Abilene Christian (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

On offense, Abilene Christian was the 95th-ranked squad in the nation (75.0 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 211th (71.1 points allowed per game).

At 29.6 rebounds per game and 30.1 rebounds allowed, the Wildcats were 298th and 106th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Abilene Christian was 24th-best in the country in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

The Wildcats were 219th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.0 per game) and 168th in 3-point percentage (34.4%) last season.

Defensively, Abilene Christian was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.2 last year. It was 317th in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.2%.

The Wildcats attempted 34.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 65.9% of their shots, with 74% of their makes coming from there.

