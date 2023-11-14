The Baylor Bears (3-0) welcome in the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. UMKC matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-26.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Baylor vs. UMKC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Baylor put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bears games.

UMKC put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

In Kangaroos games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Bookmakers rate Baylor much higher (22nd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (119th).

With odds of +4000, Baylor has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

