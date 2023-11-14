Tuesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (1-0) and Utah Utes (2-0) matching up at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

In their last outing on Monday, the Bears claimed an 85-53 victory against Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 75, Utah 70

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears put up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) last season while allowing 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball). They had a +272 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Baylor tallied 69.6 points per game last year in conference action, which was 2.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (71.8).

The Bears put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Baylor ceded 57.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (68.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.