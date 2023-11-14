How to Watch the Baylor vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Baylor Bears (1-0) take on the Utah Utes (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Utes scored 19.3 more points per game last year (82.8) than the Bears allowed (63.5).
- Utah went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- Last year, the Bears scored 71.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed.
- When Baylor put up more than 66.0 points last season, it went 16-5.
- The Bears made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Utes allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Utes shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 85-53
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|Utah
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/19/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/24/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Ferrell Center
