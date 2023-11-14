Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cherokee County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Cherokee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laneville High School at Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rusk, TX
