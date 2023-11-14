High school basketball is happening today in Comanche County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jim Ned High School at De Leon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: De Leon, TX

De Leon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Iredell High School at Gustine High School