The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Illinois had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.

When Illinois scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 280th.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

Marquette had an 18-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Illinois played better at home last year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Fighting Illini played better in home games last year, giving up 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 on the road.

Illinois drained 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (79.7).

The Golden Eagles conceded fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Marquette sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center 11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center 11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center 11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center 11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule