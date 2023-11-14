Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
Can we count on Jani Hakanpaa lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 4-1
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
