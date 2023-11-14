The Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 136-124 win over the Pelicans, Green tallied 13 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-105)

Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Green vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 28 13 2 3 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.