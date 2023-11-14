The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Kansas went 18-2 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
  • Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Last season, Kentucky had an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
  • The Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (74.5) than the Jayhawks gave up to opponents (68.1).
  • When Kentucky gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 20-4.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74).
  • Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better in home games last year, draining 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged away (71.4).
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).
  • At home, Kentucky drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Mexico State W 86-46 Rupp Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas - United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena

