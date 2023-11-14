How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Michigan State vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
- Iowa vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- UC Irvine vs USC (TBA ET | January 1)
- Marquette vs Illinois (TBA ET | January 1)
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Kansas went 18-2 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
- Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Last season, Kentucky had an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
- The Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (74.5) than the Jayhawks gave up to opponents (68.1).
- When Kentucky gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 20-4.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74).
- Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better in home games last year, draining 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged away (71.4).
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).
- At home, Kentucky drained 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rupp Arena
