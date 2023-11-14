The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, two percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.
  • Lamar went 3-3 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Roadrunners finished 162nd.
  • The Cardinals put up 8.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Roadrunners gave up to opponents (76.6).
  • Lamar went 3-3 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.
  • The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
  • Lamar sunk more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jarvis Christian W 114-66 Montagne Center
11/9/2023 @ SMU L 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA - Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center

