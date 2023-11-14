How to Watch Lamar vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, two percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.
- Lamar went 3-3 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Roadrunners finished 162nd.
- The Cardinals put up 8.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Roadrunners gave up to opponents (76.6).
- Lamar went 3-3 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.
- The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
- Lamar sunk more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 114-66
|Montagne Center
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.