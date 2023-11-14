The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, two percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.

Lamar went 3-3 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Roadrunners finished 162nd.

The Cardinals put up 8.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Roadrunners gave up to opponents (76.6).

Lamar went 3-3 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.2.

The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.

Lamar sunk more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).

