The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Montagne Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Lamar vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar Betting Records & Stats

Lamar compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Lamar sported a 14-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from UTSA.

Lamar vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lamar 67.9 137.2 74.5 151.1 141.7 UTSA 69.3 137.2 76.6 151.1 142.7

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.9 points per game the Cardinals put up were 8.7 fewer points than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).

Lamar had a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Lamar vs. UTSA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lamar 14-10-0 10-14-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

Lamar vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lamar UTSA 6-9 Home Record 8-10 2-12 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

