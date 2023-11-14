Southwest Division rivals face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dwight Powell's numbers last season were 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 73.2% from the field.

Josh Green posted 9.1 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. He also drained 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Last season, Larry Nance Jr. collected 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 61% of his shots from the floor.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Mavericks 114.4 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.4% Three Point % 37.1%

