The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup's point total is 239.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -3.5 239.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 combined points.

Dallas' games this year have an average total of 241.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, Dallas has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.

Dallas has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 6 60% 124.1 233.2 117.6 233.8 229.3 Pelicans 3 30% 109.1 233.2 116.2 233.8 224.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-1-0) than it has in home games (2-3-0).

The 124.1 points per game the Mavericks score are 7.9 more points than the Pelicans give up (116.2).

When Dallas totals more than 116.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Mavericks and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 6-4 3-3 8-2 Pelicans 4-6 1-3 5-5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Mavericks Pelicans 124.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 7-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

