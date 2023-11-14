The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas is 7-2 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 15th.

The Mavericks average 124.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 116.2 the Pelicans give up.

Dallas is 7-0 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging one more points per game (124.6) than they are in away games (123.6).

Dallas surrenders 119.2 points per game at home, compared to 116 in road games.

The Mavericks are draining 17 treys per game, which is one fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (18). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% when playing at home and 39.3% away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries