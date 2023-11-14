Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Pelicans on November 14, 2023
The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this contest.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -154)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points. That's 10.5 fewer than his season average of 41.0.
- He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Doncic has connected on 6.0 three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18.0 points per game are 2.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He drains 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (3.5).
Dereck Lively Props
|PTS
|REB
|8.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
- The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Tuesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.
- He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: +114)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
- Zion Williamson has racked up 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
