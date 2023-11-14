The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 7.4% lower than the 47.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Prairie View A&M went 5-0 when it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 142nd.

The Panthers' 67.8 points per game last year were just 3.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M put together a 7-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).

At home, Prairie View A&M knocked down 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule