Tuesday's contest features the Nicholls Colonels (3-0) and the SMU Mustangs (2-0) facing off at Moody Coliseum (on November 14) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 victory for Nicholls.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Mustangs claimed a 96-47 victory over Alabama State.

SMU vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 72, SMU 65

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game last season (posting 62.9 points per game, 226th in college basketball, and conceding 58.3 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and had a +137 scoring differential.

In conference games last year, SMU averaged more points per game (63.7) than its season average (62.9).

The Mustangs put up 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 58.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, SMU ceded 52.4 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 64.7.

