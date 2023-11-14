The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot at a 42.2% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

SMU compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.

The Mustangs' 70.3 points per game last year were only 3.8 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed.

SMU put together a 9-10 record last season in games it scored more than 66.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (68.1).

The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer trifectas away (6.0 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.0%) than at home (33.3%) too.

