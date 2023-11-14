The Dallas Stars' (10-3-1) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Tuesday, November 14 game against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Jack McBain C Questionable Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 47 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Arizona's total of 42 goals given up (three per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Stars vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6

