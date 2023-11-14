The Dallas Stars' (10-3-1) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Tuesday, November 14 game against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body
Shea Weber D Out Ankle
Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion
Jack McBain C Questionable Lower Body
Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

  • Dallas' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
  • It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

Coyotes Season Insights

  • The Coyotes' 47 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
  • Arizona's total of 42 goals given up (three per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • Their +5 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Stars vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6

